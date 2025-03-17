Elon Musk gets ripped apart in posters across London: ‘Goes from 0 to 1939 in 3 seconds’

Posters targeting Elon Musk have been cropping up across London over the last few weeks, and critics of the superbillionaire could not be more thrilled. These guerrilla-style advertisements have appeared in various public transportation spots, including Tube stations and bus stops, delivering sharp critiques of the Tesla CEO, but with a dose of trademark British humour. Posters criticizing Elon Musk are cropping up in London(Reddit)

With clean graphics and catchy one-liners, the posters rip apart the billionaire and (as some believe) his Nazi leanings.

One Reddit user recently took photographs of some of the anti-Musk posters that have been put up across the UK capital.

One prominent poster features the phrase "X marks the rot. Delete your account," encouraging users to abandon Musk's social media platform. Another ad takes aim at Tesla, stating: "Tesla: The Swasticar. Goes from 0 to 1939 in 3 seconds," accompanied by an image of Musk making a gesture that has drawn comparisons to a Nazi salute.

These posters have been up since last month, according to several people on Reddit. They have cropped up as Musk faces a storm of criticism in the United States and abroad over his leadership of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Who is behind the posters?

According to the Independent, it is not clear who has put up these posters.

However, the first such anti-Musk poster appeared around Clerkenwell in February. That was the work of Everyone Hates Elon, a UK-based collective attempting a takedown of the Tesla billionaire through public satire.

Since then, several such copy-cat groups have plastered similar posters across London.

Why the discontent?

“Not happy with fuelling the far-right in the USA, Elon Musk is now doing the same in Europe. We can’t let the richest man in the world poison our politics,” Everyone Hates Elon said.

“Everyone Hates Elon is doing actions holding Elon to account. All proceeds will go directly towards the costs of our campaigning,” the group said on its gofundme page, which has now been deleted.

In the US, anger towards Musk is centred around his policies, including federal cuts that have left thousands of US citizens without jobs. Criticism of Musk has been compounded by Trump tariffs that some say will adversely affect the US economy.

In Europe, the burgeoning anti-Musk movement has found expression in the slew of attacks targeting Tesla dealerships. The billionaire faced backlash for supporting the far-right German party AfD during the recent parliamentary elections.