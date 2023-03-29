Elon Musk reacts to ‘sugar is poison’ post, tweets this

There has been a growing trend towards adopting a healthier lifestyle. Many are recognising the negative effects of an unhealthy lifestyle on their health and are limiting their sugar intake, among other food items. Now, a man’s sugar-related post has sparked a debate online. Many, including Elon Musk, disagreed with the claim made in the post. Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared a reply to the post claiming ‘sugar is poison’.(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Also Read: Elon Musk’s viral tweet on ChatGPT triggers meme fest online

Peter H. Diamandis shared the post on Twitter. He is the executive chairman of the X Prize Foundation, a company that holds public competitions to encourage technological development. Diamandis, in his Twitter post, made a very strong sugar-related claim. He wrote, “Sugar is poison.”

The tweet grabbed the eyeballs of millions of people, including Elon Musk. The Twitter CEO, who doesn’t seem to agree with him, wrote, “I eat a donut every day. Still alive.” Soon after Musk’s tweet, Diamandis made his claim more specific and wrote, “Okay Elon, allow me to be more specific. Sugar is a slow poison.”

Since being shared a day ago, Diamandis’s tweet has accumulated over 9.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out the reactions below:

“I eat 5 Krispy Kreme donuts everyday except on Sunday when my wife and kids have our breakfast at the Shoney’s buffet. Yes we are all a little overweight but that is our bone structure according to my mom. None of us exercise and I will be 30 next week with minor health issues,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “And Warren Buffett drinks a cherry coke every day, still going strong.” “Important. I eat several cannoli everyday, still alive. Grandmas and grandpas ate all kinds of pastries, all lived to be 90+ years old,” joined a third. A fourth commented, “I agree with Elon. Sugar is not the enemy. Calling it poison is tantamount to calling water poison: drinking too much water and you drown, but drinking it in moderation is no problem at all. Water ain’t poison. Neither is sugar.”

A fifth shared, “1. Agree. 2. Sugar substitutes frequently are, also.” “Agreed. I cut out all sugar, seed oils and refined/processed foods. The staple of my diet now is red meat and eggs and I’m getting into better shape every day. Sleep, energy levels and general well-being have greatly improved,” expressed a sixth.

Also Read: SRK, Virat Kohli fans engage in ugly Twitter war

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON