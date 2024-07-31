Elon Musk reacts to Telegram CEO’s ‘100 biological children’ revelation: ‘Genghis Khan’

Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov recently revealed that he has over 100 “biological kids” in 12 countries. Despite being unmarried and preferring a solitary lifestyle, Durov disclosed his journey to fatherhood through sperm donation, a path he took fifteen years ago. This revelation sparked widespread reactions, including one from the world’s richest person, Elon Musk. Elon Musk shared his thoughts on Telegram CEO's ‘100 biological children’ revelation. (Screengrab)

But before we share how the Tesla CEO reacted to Durov’s revelation, let us delve deeper into the Telegram CEO’s unusual family situation.

“Fifteen years ago, a friend of mine approached me with a weird request. He said that he and his wife couldn’t have kids due to a fertility issue and asked me to donate sperm at a clinic for them to have a baby. I laughed my ass off before realising he was dead serious,” he wrote on Telegram.

Durov then visited the clinic to donate sperm. He was informed that his genetic makeup was considered “high-quality donor material” with the potential to help countless couples worldwide. Intrigued by the prospect, he decided to take the plunge.

The CEO shared that though he has stopped being a donor, an IVF clinic still has his frozen sperm, which can be “anonymously used by families who want to have kids”.

Durov expressed his desire to open-source his DNA and help countless people in dire need of healthy sperm. “Of course, there are risks, but I don’t regret having been a donor,” he added.

He claimed that his reason is to help “destigmatise the whole notion of sperm donation and incentivise more healthy men to do it”. He concluded, “Defy convention — redefine the norm!”

X handle “Autism Capital” - known for doing citizen journalism with a humorous flair - shared this news on X that caught Musk’s attention. The X account jokingly mentioned that Durov is “competing to beat ‘The man with 1000 kids!’”

Elon Musk replied to this X post, saying, “ ‘Rookie numbers lmao’ – Genghis Khan.”

About Pavel Durov

Pavel Durov, the 39-year-old tech mogul based in Dubai, has a storied career. Known as “Russia’s Zuckerberg”, he founded Vkontakte, Russia’s largest social network, at just 22. His refusal to compromise user data by cooperating with Russian authorities led to his exile. Seeking refuge, he became a French citizen and relocated Telegram, his messaging app, to Dubai in 2017.