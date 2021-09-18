Home / Trending / Elon Musk reacts to viral video of orbital sunset captured from Dragon's Cupola
The video is taken from the video showing orbital sunset on which Elon Musk reacted.(Twitter/@SpaceX)
Elon Musk reacts to viral video of orbital sunset captured from Dragon's Cupola

Elon Musk reacted to the viral video of orbital sunset captured from Dragon's Cupola shared on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 03:46 PM IST

A video shared on the official Twitter handle of SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has created a buzz online. The video shows an orbital sunset captured from Dragon's Cupola that is orbiting Earth with four private astronauts while on the Inspiration4 mission.

“View of an orbital sunset from Dragon's cupola,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video prompted many to share different comments and Elon Musk joined in too. This is what he posted while re-tweeting the video.

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 1.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing.

“What a time to be alive!” wrote a Twitter user. “I am crying. This is a scene from a science fiction movie that became a reality. Let's go to space now!” posted another. “Wow,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

elon musk
