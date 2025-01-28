Elon Musk’s 5-word reaction to 1953 German book mentioning leader of Mars named ‘Elon’

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had a surprised reaction to an X post about a 1953 German book that apparently talks about a leader of Mars named “Elon”. The tech mogul reacted to the post with just five words, and expectedly, his response has prompted a flurry of remarks from social media users, with many asking him if he is an alien. Elon Musk has long been vocal about his dream of colonising Mars. (Matt Rourke/AP)

“The 1953 book ‘Mars Project’ by famous rocket scientist Werner Von Braun says the leader of Mars shall be called ‘Elon’. Someone pulled the original German manuscript out of archives to debunk this myth, only to confirm that Von Braun did indeed predict he would be called ‘Elon’,” reads a text insert on an image shared by an X user. The split photo also shows an excerpt that is claimed to be from the German book.

“...was connected with that inner commitment to action, which was also the driving force in the development of Martian civilization. The management of the tara consisted of ten vessels. At their head was a man who was awakened by the genant population for five years at a time, whom the Vartians called Elon. But opposite Elon and my cabinet, there was a Farlanent who decided on the laws according to which the cabinet had to govern…,” when translated to English using Google Translate, a part from the book, as shown in the photo, reads.

What did Elon Musk say?

The world’s richest man re-shared the X post with a question. He asked, “How can this be real?”

What did social media say?

“Maybe you’re like a time traveller or something,” wrote an X user. Musk reacted, “No matter how often I tell people that I’m a 5000-year-old alien time traveller, they don’t believe me.” Another added, “You're an alien, aren't you?” A third posted, “The prophecy will be fulfilled.”

About The Mars Project:

The University of Illinois describes the book as a “classic on space travel.” It was written at a time when space flight was considered science fiction by most. In the book, the German-born scientist Wernher von Braun detailed what he believed were the problems and possibilities of space travel