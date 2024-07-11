Elon Musk takes a dig at Sam Altman driving one of world’s most expensive cars. Viral video

A video of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman driving one of the world’s most exclusive and expensive hypercars drew a sharp rejoinder from Elon Musk, once again highlighting their years-long feud. The video in question shows Altman driving a Koenigsegg Regera. Sam Altman was filmed driving a Koenigsegg Regera.(X/@Hamptonism)

The Koenigsegg Regera is a limited edition sports car launched by Swedish automaker Koenigsegg in 2015. Only 80 units of the hybrid car were manufactured, and most of them snapped up for upwards of $1.9 million. Trying to buy the car second hand is even more expensive, with some models fetching over $3 million.

Footage of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman driving the Regera racked up over 4 million views, and also plenty of questions about how the CEO of a non-profit could afford such a vehicle.

“Who would have thought a non-profit job pays so well,” wrote one X user in sarcastic response to the footage.

Another simply shared OpenAI’s founding statement: “Our goal is to advance digital intelligence in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by a need to generate financial return.”

Elon Musk responds

When X handle ‘Tesla Owners Silicon Valley’ shared the video with a question – “OpenAI CEO driving one of the most expensive cars. How did open AI become a for profit business when it was a non profit? – Elon Musk reacted.

“Great question,” wrote the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

For those who may not know, here is a brief account of Elon Musk and Sam Altman’s acrimonious relationship.

Elon Musk and Sam Altman, along with 10 others, co-founded OpenAI in 2015. Musk says the original mission of the company was to become a nonprofit organisation that democratises access to AI. Musk stepped down from the board of OpenAI in 2018.

In February 2024, Musk sued OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman, accusing the duo of ‘abandoning’ the company's original mission to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the benefit of humanity, not profit. He claimed that OpenAI became a for-profit concern backed by Microsoft, in breach of the original founding statement.

Musk abruptly withdrew the lawsuit in early June, but his latest dig indicates that all is still not well between the two Silicon Valley stars.