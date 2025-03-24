Elon Musk's estranged daughter opens up about her journey after coming out as trans: ‘Not supportive’

Vivian Wilson, the 20-year-old daughter of Elon Musk and Justine Wilson, recently shared her experience of coming out as transgender, revealing how differently her parents reacted to the news. In an interview with Teen Vogue published on March 20, she recalled that while her mother was immediately supportive, her father was not Vivian first revealed her identity through an Instagram Story post.(Instagram/@vivllainous)

“She was very supportive of my transition,” Vivian said of her mother, a writer of supernatural romance fiction. She added that Justine had already suspected it before she came out. “She kind of [pieced it together], so when I came out, she pretended to be slightly surprised for 30 seconds and then was like, ‘Yeah, honey. Okay.’”

Her experience with Musk, however, was quite different. “He was not as supportive as my mom,” she admitted. She also pointed out that she had not spoken to him for months when she needed his consent for testosterone blockers and hormone replacement therapy.

Instagram post

Vivian first revealed her identity through an Instagram Story post, simply stating, “I’m trans. She/her pronouns.” She also included a reference to The Hunger Games, asking followers if they were “Team Peeta or Team Gale.” Looking back, she said she was “cringe” but still stands by her choice: “I am Team Peeta, obviously. Gale killed Katniss’ sister. F— that bitch.”

She recalled the moment she fully accepted her identity, saying it happened late one night when she felt overwhelmed by puberty and life’s struggles. “It was 11:00 p.m., and I was like, I know for a fact I am trans. I had known for a few months at that point, and I was like, I cannot f—— do this anymore,” she said.

Vivian described how difficult that period was for her. “I was constantly having mental breakdowns in the middle of class. I could not get through days. I didn’t want to wake up, I didn’t want to do anything,” she shared. “It was like, I cannot do this anymore. If I stay in the closet anymore, this is going to take me down a very destructive path.”

Reflecting on her coming-out journey, she admitted she would do things differently if given the chance, especially when it came to her mother. “I do regret that,” she said, referring to her decision to announce it publicly rather than telling Justine first.

Currently, Vivian shares a good relationship with her mother. “She’s been supportive of the choices that I have made in college, about being public. She kind of was like, ‘Well, I can’t stop you, so whatever.’”

Also read: Musk's trans daughter chose Meta over DOGE chief's X: ‘Queen of Threads’

However, her relationship with Musk remains strained. The SpaceX founder has previously claimed he was “tricked” into allowing Vivian to receive gender-affirming medical treatment at 16. Vivian denied this in an interview with NBC News, calling it a “lie.” She also reflected on her childhood with Musk, saying, “He was there, I want to say, maybe 10% of the time.”