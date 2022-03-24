Emotional reunion: Woman surprised as grandparents return home after two years

Grandparents are really precious as they are the ones who spoil their grandchildren the most and spend a lot of time with them while they are growing up. The world has changed a lot in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic as restrictions were imposed and it became difficult to travel from one country to another. It led to families staying apart from each other for a long time. Like this emotional reunion video shared on Instagram by the page Good News Movement which shows a woman’s grandparents returning from Laos after two years. The video will definitely melt your heart.

The woman got a surprise when she saw her grandparents at home. They had initially gone for a five-month trip to Laos which, however, turned into two years because of the pandemic, says the caption of the video. In the video the woman couldn’t control her emotions when she sees she grandparents at home. She quickly runs over to them and hugs her grandma while her grandpa can be seen with tears in his eyes.

The video was posted 12 hours ago and it has got 6.20 lakh views so far.

“2 years too long...Grandpa quietly crying in the background. Thank you to my entire family for knowing and keeping this a secret from me and my siblings, and surprising us. After a 5-month trip to Laos turned 2 years, my grandparents are finally home. I’ve missed you so much. I’m so happy you’re both home safe and that you were safe in Laos thanks to family. I love you both so much. I needed you more than ever. To feel your embraces again meant everything to me. My world right here,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“I feel like I could watch the video 1,000 times. That grandma kiss on the forehead,” commented an Instagram user. “Nothing like a grandparent’s love,” said another. A third individual commented, “Grandparents are the best!!”

The video was originally posted by the woman named Malena on her personal Instagram account on February 23. She lives in Los Angeles in the United States.

What are your thoughts about this emotional family reunion?