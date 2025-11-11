Employee compares Indian and Australian bosses’ messages to show how work culture shapes well being

A Reddit post comparing two dramatically different work environments has stirred conversation online, offering a vivid snapshot of how work cultures can shape an employee’s sense of balance, dignity and motivation. A Reddit post compared a worker’s toxic 3AM texts in India to his relaxed Australian manager.(Representational image/Unsplash)

A tale of two messages

The post, shared by an employee who recently switched jobs, shows two screenshots that read like contrasting scenes from entirely different professional planets. The first screenshot was from his previous Indian workplace, where a WhatsApp message from his boss arrived at 3 am. It read, “Download these reports again and send them, more leads would also have come.” The user wrote that such late-night messages were considered “normal” and that employees were still expected to sound “energetic” during morning stand-ups despite the overnight pressure.

In his Reddit note, he recalled, “4 months ago, I was in a company where 3 am WhatsApp messages like this were ‘normal.’ ‘Yehi report firse download krke do... aur bhi leads aaye honge.’ You’d get messages in the middle of the night, and somehow you were still expected to sound ‘energetic’ in the morning stand-up.”

A refreshing turn in Australia

The second screenshot captured the tone of his current role in Australia. Here, the manager’s message was markedly different. It read, “Let me check leaves for tomorrow. If you want time off, I’m pretty chill! Happy for you to go negative if you need.”

Sharing more about the shift, he posted, “Fast forward to now, I work with an Australian team. Asked my boss if I had any leaves left, and his reply was literally: ‘Take the day off bro, go negative if you need.’ The difference in mindset is unreal. In one place, overwork is celebrated. In the other, boundaries are respected. It’s not just about time zones, it’s about trust, empathy, and how leaders actually treat their people. India doesn’t lack talent, we just need more companies that respect it.”

Check out the post here:

Reactions pour in

The post attracted several comments, each carrying its own spark of lived experience. One user remarked, “I hate companies who use WhatsApp to communicate daily office work,” while another observed, “Working with MNCs with Indian management is also a burden.” A third wrote, “No prizes for guessing where you’d be more motivated to produce outcomes,” and another added, “I worked in India for many years before moving to Australia and can confirm that the mindset of work life balance is a part of their culture.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)