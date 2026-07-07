Employee resigns after manager asks him to work beyond office hours: ‘They expect me to work like a robot’

An employee has sparked a discussion on Reddit after claiming that he resigned from his job following repeated demands to work beyond office hours without extra pay. The man shared his experience in a post titled, “I hate my manager,” where he alleged that his workplace expected him to continue working late despite personal commitments.

A Reddit user claimed he quit his job after his manager pushed him to work late without overtime pay. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Taking to Reddit, the employee wrote, “My work time is from 9:00 am to 6:30 pm. Since it was the busy season, my manager told me to extend my shift by one extra hour, and like an idiot, I agreed to it. So, last week, I left the office at 8:00 pm every day.”

(Also read: 'My boss lost it when I resigned': Employee says manager blamed them for coworker's layoff)

He further claimed that the issue escalated when he informed his manager that he had to leave at 7:30 pm due to an emergency. However, according to him, his messages went unanswered while his manager was in another meeting with the CEO.

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{{^usCountry}} “She was not checking my messages on Teams, and when I called her on WhatsApp, she still did not respond. Please note that it was already 7:45 pm,” he wrote. Worker says he was asked to send documents at night {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She was not checking my messages on Teams, and when I called her on WhatsApp, she still did not respond. Please note that it was already 7:45 pm,” he wrote. Worker says he was asked to send documents at night {{/usCountry}}

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The employee said that after leaving office at 8:00 pm, his manager texted him and asked him to send pending documents by night. When he said he would complete the task on Monday, she allegedly insisted that he send them on Saturday morning instead.

“I told her that I did not have a laptop with me. I do not know why she is calling me. I just put my phone on aeroplane mode. I do not know what to do about this. I am thinking I will lose my job. They are expecting me to work like a robot without giving me any free time,” he wrote.

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He also added, “Note: I will not get paid for the extra hours I worked.” Later, in an update to the post, he wrote, “Edit: Guys, I resigned.”

(Also read: Man quits over burnout, says manager suddenly cared when others considered leaving: 'They got a 50% hike')

Reddit users react

The post drew reactions from users who discussed unpaid overtime, workplace boundaries and toxic managers. One user wrote, “Never agree to unpaid extra hours because it becomes an expectation, not a favour.” Another said, “You did the right thing by resigning if they were treating your time like it had no value.”

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A third user commented, “Managers who ignore messages during emergencies but expect work at night are the real problem.” Another added, “No job is worth losing your peace over, especially when they do not even pay for overtime.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)