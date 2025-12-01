Employee says manager at ‘big listed firm’ scolded him for weekend unavailability, asked him to work on Sunday

A Reddit post highlighting a workplace dispute has gone viral after an employee detailed how his manager expected him to work through a weekend despite his clear Monday to Friday schedule. A man said his manager reacted angrily when he attended a Saturday family event, insisting he work on Sunday.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Employee says weekend plans triggered unreasonable demands

According to the post, the employee worked a standard weekday schedule and had a family function to attend on Saturday. Since it fell on a weekend, he did not feel the need to inform his manager. However, this simple decision led to a series of unexpected demands.

Sharing his frustration, the employee wrote, “I have been struggling with work life balance for a long time at my workplace and today I lost my cool. My work days are Monday to Friday. I had a family function to attend on Saturday, since this was on weekend I did not tell my manager about it. Apparently he had a meeting with his own manager in the afternoon so he wanted me to prepare 2 to 3 reports at 9 in the morning.”

He added, “I told him that I have a family function to attend so I wont be able to do it. He got mad that I did not tell him about my non availability on weekend. And since I was not available today he wants me to work tomorrow which is Sunday. Big listed company by the way.”

The employee further explained that he had been “really struggling to make people understand that I cant work weekends” and had already tried explaining that he had classes and other commitments. He then asked the community for advice on what he could do “other than quitting”.

Screenshot reveals escalating conversation

A screenshot attached to the post showed the discussion growing increasingly unreasonable. When the manager asked about his availability, the employee responded, “To answer this, I will tell my family that I wont be able to attend the function or I'll join later because I have to work. I'll reach home by 2:30, then we can connect.”

Instead of understanding the situation, the manager insisted, “I was not informed in advance that you are not available on weekend otherwise we would have planned things accordingly. Let me know when you are going for the marriage, we need to submit forecast inputs by tomorrow.”

Users criticise the manager’s behaviour

The post quickly drew several reactions. One user wrote that it was “a textbook example of misuse of authority.” Another said the manager was “treating weekends like bonus workdays.” A third commenter remarked that “no one should have to justify attending a family function on their off day.” Someone else pointed out that “this is exactly why people burn out in corporate roles.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)