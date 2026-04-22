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Employee wins 7-day ‘rain leave’ and cash bonus in office raffle, internet says 'All companies should copy this'

The initiative was introduced by the company’s management to boost morale during the region’s prolonged rainy season.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 05:03 pm IST
By Bhavya Sukheja
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An employee in China has gone viral after winning 7 days of paid “rain leave” in a company raffle, meaning she can stay home when it rains. The woman, based in Changsha, works at Mala Wangzi, a spicy snack brand. She gained attention after winning the quirky prize in a workplace raffle.

The biggest prize of all was the 7 days of flexible, fully paid leave for rainy days.(Pexel/Representational image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the initiative was introduced by the company’s management to boost morale during the region’s prolonged rainy season. Mala Wangzi, which means “spicy Prince”, was established in 2009 by Zhang Yudong. His son, Zhang Zilong, is the head of online marketing.

Zilong, who is also known on social media as “Spicy Son”, shared details of the lucky draw on his social media account. “Have you ever seen a city where it rains for 82 out of 90 days? To cheer up my employees, we prepared a ‘rain leave lottery’ for everyone. As the saying goes, the early bird catches the worm. We are waiting at the company entrance today to see who the lucky winners will be,” he said in a video documenting the event.

(Also Read: Google techie gives parents a tour of her workplace, heartfelt video goes viral: ‘This gave me a kind of sukoon’)

Social media reactions

The initiative quickly gained traction online, with many praising the company’s employee-friendly approach.

“The boss really understands people in southern China,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “This is exactly the kind of benefit workers dream of. I am so jealous I could cry.”

“All southern companies should copy this,” wrote a third user.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavya Sukheja

Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.

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