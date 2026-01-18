Employee’s calm resignation triggers personal attack from manager: 'I just let him burn himself out'

What should have been a simple resignation meeting turned into a tense confrontation after a manager reportedly reacted angrily to an employee’s decision to quit. Soon after the resignation was submitted, the manager began shouting at the employee. (Pexles/Representational Image)

According to a post shared on Reddit, an employee resigned last week and expected a calm conversation, which quickly turned into an angry outburst from a senior manager.

Soon after the resignation was submitted, the manager began shouting, using name-calling, and accused the employee of “abandoning the team”.

“My manager yelled at me for resigning, but I had the last laugh,” the caption of the post reads.

Resignation triggers personal attack: According to the post, this reaction stood in sharp contrast to earlier events. Several team members had previously raised concerns about poor management, but those complaints were ignored. When the employee chose to resign, the response became aggressive.

“This from the same guy who’s ignored repeated complaints from the entire team about our incompetent manager,” the post adds.

Throughout the entire conversation, the employee remained calm and said, "I’m resigning for personal reasons, and I can’t share them right now.”

The situation worsened when the manager crossed a line by making a personal remark. The employee did not respond and stayed silent until the outburst ended.

After some time, the manager asked the employee to revoke the resignation. At that point, the employee calmly asked whether an early release from the notice period could be arranged.

“He froze. Angrily dared me to come again. I repeated it in the same polite tone,” the post adds.

Later, the employee explained that there was no plan to leave early. “I just wanted to see him realise he had no control anymore.”