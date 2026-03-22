'Encrypted language, no nightlife': Woman's Hampi trip observations spark discussion on cultural sensitivity

“Recently I visited Hampi (Karnataka). A few observations from a first time visitor POV -People out there really talk in highly encrypted language. Zero chance of understanding what other people are talking about. -Hampi is all about architecture and history. -Every tourist spot shut down at 6 pm. Basically no nightlife. -Regarding food, being purely vegetarian is tough. Most of the cafe serve both veg and non veg together. Last, South Indian food tastes better in North India,” Jain wrote in the X post.

Taking to X, user Dhimahi Jain listed a series of observations from her trip to the UNESCO World Heritage site. Among them, she described the local language as “highly encrypted,” said there was “zero chance” of understanding conversations, noted the absence of nightlife, and added that “South Indian food tastes better in North India.”

A social media post by a first-time visitor to Hampi, Karnataka , has sparked an online debate, with many users criticising the tone of the remarks and defending the heritage site’s cultural identity.

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How did social media react? The post quickly drew criticism, with many users saying the expectations reflected a misunderstanding of the place.

“Hampi is not Mumbai or Vegas. Every place has its own culture, food tastes and limitations,” one user wrote.

“Not sure what you expect there. Its a historical place with great temples architecture. It has very decent places to stay. Lots of veg hotels who serve good food. As regards to language, people speak very beautiful dialect of kannada, you can't expect everyone to speak Eng/Hindi,” commented another.

Several users also took issue with the “encrypted language” remark, calling it dismissive of local culture. “Hampi isn't 'encrypted,' you just forgot to bring your respect for the local culture. It’s a heritage site, not a Las Vegas strip. And as for the food—maybe your tastebuds are just used to the 'diluted' versions? Real flavour hits different at the source,” wrote a third user.

“The audacity to call a 2,000-year-old classical language 'encrypted' because you didn't do a Google search. Who are you to judge the soul of Karnataka based on a 48-hour trip? If you want nightlife and 'North Indian' food, stay in your lane. Hampi is for seekers, not others,” said one user.

“Awww, she wants night life in Hampi. She wants a Hard Rock Cafe where she can listen to Hotel California and sing along impressing her mates. And post pictures on IG telling the world what a blast she had,” sarcastically wrote another.

“Being an MBA should’ve taught you better competitive analysis. Comparing a sacred site to a nightlife hub is a massive marketing fail. Your take isn't "edgy"—it’s just poor data collection. You can't market (or critique) what you don't understand,” expressed one user.