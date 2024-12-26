‘End of an era': Tributes pour in for former PM Dr Manmohan Singh

India’s former PM Manmohan Singh died on December 26 at Delhi AIIMS. He was 92. He was admitted to the hospital reportedly for “age-related medical conditions". People from all walks of life took to social media to mourn his death, with many calling it the “end of an era.” Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS due to age-related medical conditions, where he passed away.(PTI)

What did internet users say?

“End of an era, Dr. Manmohan Singh, the epitome of grace, intellect, and calm leadership, A true statesman who spoke less but did more. Rest in peace, the silent architect of modern India,” wrote an X user. Another added, “To the man who won the country over with his calm composure! Rest in Peace, Dr. Manmohan Singh Sir!”

Here are some other reactions:

His academic career continued with a First Class Honours degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge, UK, in 1957, followed by a D.Phil in Economics from Nuffield College at Oxford University in 1962.

He joined the Government of India as an economic advisor in the Commerce Ministry in 1971 and was appointed as the chief economic advisor in the Ministry of Finance the following year.

In addition to being the former Prime Minister and Finance Minister of the county, he also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Advisor of the Prime Minister, and Chairman of the University Grants Commission.Born on September 26, 1932, in a village in Punjab Province in undivided India, he completed his Matriculation examinations from the Punjab University in 1948, a year after India got its independence.

AIIMS' statement on Manmohan Singh's death:

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024,” the medical institute said in a statement.

“Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” it continued.