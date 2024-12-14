Sachin Tendulkar shares painting of Raj Kapoor’s ‘most memorable films’ as tribute. How many can you identify?

Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt tribute to legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor on Instagram, commemorating the iconic figure’s contribution to Indian cinema. In the post, Tendulkar can be seen standing beside a picture of Kapoor, with a wall caricature in the background highlighting famous scenes from the actor-filmmaker’s celebrated career, including classics like Mera Naam Joker. Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to Raj Kapoor, honoring his legacy in Indian cinema.(Instagram/sachintendulkar)

(Also read: Sachin Tendulkar shares an update on Sara Tendulkar: ‘I’m overjoyed to share that…’)

Take a look here at the post:

Raj Kapoor: The greatest showman of Indian cinema

Raj Kapoor, fondly remembered as the “greatest showman of Indian cinema,” was a trailblazing filmmaker, actor, and producer whose work continues to influence Indian films. Decades after his passing in 1988, Kapoor remains an enduring figure in Indian cinema, celebrated for his timeless storytelling and cinematic vision.

In Mumbai, Kapoor’s family and industry veterans gathered on Friday to celebrate his legacy ahead of his 100th birth anniversary. His children and grandchildren, including Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, were present, alongside prominent figures like Rekha and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Kapoor family visits PM Modi's residence ahead of celebrations

Earlier this week, members of the Kapoor family, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, visited the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi to extend an invitation to the celebrations. The Mumbai event marked the culmination of a series of festivities organized to honor the Hindi cinema legend.

(Also read: Sara Tendulkar: 10 things you didn't know about Sachin Tendulkar's London-educated daughter)

As part of the celebrations, a three-day festival showcased restored versions of five of Kapoor’s iconic films—Awara, Shree 420, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, and Bobby. The premieres of these classics were held at a suburban multiplex, providing fans and film enthusiasts an opportunity to relive Kapoor’s cinematic brilliance.

The events celebrated the life and work of a man whose contributions have shaped the foundation of Indian cinema and continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and artists.