Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sachin Tendulkar shares painting of Raj Kapoor’s ‘most memorable films’ as tribute. How many can you identify?

BySimran singh
Dec 14, 2024 04:08 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor on Instagram as part of celebrations marking Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary.

Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt tribute to legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor on Instagram, commemorating the iconic figure’s contribution to Indian cinema. In the post, Tendulkar can be seen standing beside a picture of Kapoor, with a wall caricature in the background highlighting famous scenes from the actor-filmmaker’s celebrated career, including classics like Mera Naam Joker.

Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to Raj Kapoor, honoring his legacy in Indian cinema.(Instagram/sachintendulkar)
Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to Raj Kapoor, honoring his legacy in Indian cinema.(Instagram/sachintendulkar)

(Also read: Sachin Tendulkar shares an update on Sara Tendulkar: ‘I’m overjoyed to share that…’)

Take a look here at the post:

Raj Kapoor: The greatest showman of Indian cinema

Raj Kapoor, fondly remembered as the “greatest showman of Indian cinema,” was a trailblazing filmmaker, actor, and producer whose work continues to influence Indian films. Decades after his passing in 1988, Kapoor remains an enduring figure in Indian cinema, celebrated for his timeless storytelling and cinematic vision.

In Mumbai, Kapoor’s family and industry veterans gathered on Friday to celebrate his legacy ahead of his 100th birth anniversary. His children and grandchildren, including Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor, were present, alongside prominent figures like Rekha and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Kapoor family visits PM Modi's residence ahead of celebrations

Earlier this week, members of the Kapoor family, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, visited the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi to extend an invitation to the celebrations. The Mumbai event marked the culmination of a series of festivities organized to honor the Hindi cinema legend.

(Also read: Sara Tendulkar: 10 things you didn't know about Sachin Tendulkar's London-educated daughter)

As part of the celebrations, a three-day festival showcased restored versions of five of Kapoor’s iconic films—Awara, Shree 420, Sangam, Mera Naam Joker, and Bobby. The premieres of these classics were held at a suburban multiplex, providing fans and film enthusiasts an opportunity to relive Kapoor’s cinematic brilliance.

The events celebrated the life and work of a man whose contributions have shaped the foundation of Indian cinema and continue to inspire generations of filmmakers and artists.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On