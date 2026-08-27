Entrepreneur explains why he prefers Gurugram over Delhi despite civic issues: 'It will improve one day for sure'

An entrepreneur has sparked a discussion after saying that he does not want to shift back to Delhi from Gurugram despite the city's civic issues.

The entrepreneur believes Gurugram will improve one day. (Gemini AI/Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taking to X, Saurabh Jain, founder of Uncle Math Lab and a former vice president at Paytm, shared that he had lived in Delhi since birth and that his father's family had been living in the city for hundreds of years. However, after moving to Gurugram less than a year ago, Jain said he preferred staying there.

"As much as Gurugram is mocked due to civic issues, I do not want to shift back to Delhi from Gurugram," Jain wrote in the X post.

He acknowledged that the Gurugram administration and Haryana government have been "pathetic" in dealing with civic issues, but he believes that the city will improve one day. He listed career opportunities, greenery in DLF areas, malls, restaurants and road connectivity among the reasons he prefers Gurugram.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Gurugram administration and Haryana Govt are no doubt pathetic but the career opportunities, greenery (DLF areas), malls, restaurants and road connectivity to Rajasthan and Haryana you get here are better than Delhi," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Gurugram administration and Haryana Govt are no doubt pathetic but the career opportunities, greenery (DLF areas), malls, restaurants and road connectivity to Rajasthan and Haryana you get here are better than Delhi," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The entrepreneur also said that Gurugram offers gated colonies and services such as Blinkit ambulances and Urban Company domestic help, which he claimed are generally not available in most parts of Delhi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: 'Don't hate me, guys': Man compares Gurgaon’s Galleria Market to Delhi’s Khan Market, sparks discussion)

Jain said that the city has improved significantly over the past four decades, recalling his visits to Gurugram in the mid-1980s. "Gurugram will improve one day for sure. It has improved considerably over last 4 decades. My Dadiji's family is from here. Roads, civic infrastructure, economic activity, even electricity and water supply have all improved a lot since my earliest memories of visiting Gurgaon in mid 1980s," he wrote.

The founder suggested privatisation of electricity, improving drainage "at war scale", doubling water processing capacity and better cleaning by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) could significantly improve the city.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Only these 4 changes will make Gurugram better than most Indian cities," he wrote. Tagging Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added, "Please do double engine magic. Abhi unfortunately double engine fail ho gaya hai. Sealing and construction todne se problem solve nahin hogi."

(Also Read: Man reveals how much it cost him to move from Gurgaon to Bengaluru: ‘Credit cards maxed out already’)

How did social media react?

The entrepreneur's post triggered mixed reactions online. While some argued that Delhi still offers better infrastructure and quality of life, others backed Jain's view.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One user wrote, "Gurugram is only made on hype of brokers and builders. Delhi is far superior in terms of every aspect then gurugram."

"Lived in Ggn 20+ yrs & DL 6. DL has better connectivity, civic infra, power & water. Even the "Ggn is greener" argument doesn't hold: DL's forest + tree cover is ~14% higher. Ggn may be newer, but hasn't improved much in 15 yrs. Ggn feels like a concrete jungle!" commented another.

"Delhi is far better than Gurugram in terms of infrastructure, greenery, connectivity, malls, better and cheaper schools, roads, domestic helps and but cheaper also. Career opportunities are more in Gurgaon but then you can travel from Delhi too. Gurgaon will not improve, atleast in next 10 years. There is no drainage system at all. To make it better, government will have to demolish 20-30% houses and build drainage system," wrote a third user.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Delhi is much much greener than Gurgaon, better schools, colleges, malls, restaurants , places to chill, connectivity to the whole world," said another.

However, one user backed Jain's view saying, "I have a independent house in west delhi and a flat in dwarka expressway area in gurgaon. Quality of life in my gurgaon flat is definitely much better than delhi. Delhi is chaotic ( primarily due to e-rikshaws ) whereas gurgaon is calm and peaceful."

"Couldn't agree more. While I hate the water logging, I wont shift back to Delhi or to Noida," commented another.