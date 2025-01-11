Entrepreneur proposes cash in 10 minutes ATM-like service to Blinkit: ‘18% GST mood kharab kar dega'

Harsh Punjabi, the founder of Dot Company and a popular content creator, recently put forward a unique and unconventional suggestion to Albinder Dhindsa, the CEO of Blinkit, a leading quick-commerce delivery platform. In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Punjabi proposed an innovative idea that has sparked curiosity among social media users. He suggested that Blinkit could expand its services by introducing a cash delivery option, enabling customers to receive cash at their doorsteps within 10 minutes. The proposed service would utilise UPI payments for seamless and instant transactions, potentially revolutionising how people access cash in emergency situations or during times of need. The Pune-based entrepreneur described his idea 'super helpful'(MetaAI)

Describing his idea as “super helpful,” the Pune-based entrepreneur tagged Dhindsa in his post, writing, “Hey @albinder, please start an ATM-like service on Blinkit. Users will pay via UPI, and you can deliver cash at doorstep in under 10 minutes.”

Punjabi also shared the context behind his suggestion. He explained that he was preparing for a trip but had only ₹100 in cash at home. “Don’t want to go to the ATM. But will have to,” he wrote, underlining his reluctance to step out for cash.

The post quickly garnered attention on X, sparking a mix of reactions from users. While some found the idea amusing, others were critical. One user sarcastically remarked, “Saans bhi le le humare behalf pe Blinkit, itne alsi hogaye hai hum (Breathe on our behalf, Blinkit; we’ve become that lazy).”

Another user commented, “And let’s become laziest now and not even move a muscle,” reflecting a similar sentiment.

Others highlighted concerns, with one pointing out, “It’s a great idea, but the 18% GST on delivery charges will ruin the mood.” Another user humorously noted the irony in the suggestion, saying, “This service already exists—it’s called talking to your neighbours or local shopkeepers, and it often takes less than 10 minutes.”

Blinkit, a fast-growing quick-commerce platform primarily known for delivering groceries and daily essentials, has recently expanded its offerings. In a recent post on X, CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced that customers can now order electronics, including laptops, monitors, and printers, with delivery promised in just 10 minutes.