Escaped lion enters house, mauls 14-year-old girl to death in Kenya

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 21, 2025 03:26 PM IST

A 14-year-old girl in Kenya was killed by a lion that entered her house.

A 14-year-old girl in Kenya was killed by a lion as her friend watched in horror. According to the New York Post, authorities say the lion entered a residential compound on the outskirts of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and snatched the girl from a ranch on Saturday night.

A 14-year-old girl was mauled to death by a lion in Kenya
A 14-year-old girl was mauled to death by a lion in Kenya

It is believed that the lion escaped from Nairobi National Park and snatched the teenaged girl from a ranch that borders the park’s southern edge. It reportedly entered a house and attacked the girl, who has not been named.

The girl was in the house with a friend who raised an alarm and alerted the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

“There is no evidence of provocation from the victims,” KWS Senior Corporate Communications Manager Paul Udoto told CNN.

When KWS rangers reached the spot, they saw a trail of bloodstains leading through the national park to Mbagathi River, where the girl’s body was found. The lion had dragged her there. Her body was recovered with lower back injuries.

“KWS rangers and response teams were swiftly mobilized and traced bloodstains leading to the Mbagathi River, where the girl’s body was recovered with injuries on the lower back,” KWS said in a statement.

About Nairobi National Park

Nairobi National Park is a national park in Kenya that is home to lions, leopards, giraffes, crocodiles and other wildlife. The national park is fenced on three sides. However, its southern boundary is open to allow animals to move in and out of the national park.

It is believed that the lion entered the residential compound after jumping over a makeshift fence. Udoto said that KWS is attempting to reinforce security measures, including electric fencing and AI systems to warn residents of nearby animal movements.

The lion is still on the loose. A trap has been set up and park rangers have been deployed to capture it.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
