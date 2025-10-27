Search
European woman fined 3.5 lakh for stealing gold necklace from Dubai shop

Published on: Oct 27, 2025 09:39 am IST

A European woman has been convicted of shoplifting from a Dubai jewellery store after surveillance cameras caught her putting a gold necklace in her handbag.

A European woman has been convicted of shoplifting from a Dubai jewellery store after surveillance cameras caught her putting a gold necklace in her handbag. The woman has been ordered to pay 15,000 AED (approximately 3.5 lakh) for stealing the jewellery item worth 10,000 AED.

The woman put the necklace in her bag before leaving the jewellery store (Representational image)
According to a report in The Khaleej Times, the sentence was handed down by the Dubai Misdemeanours and Violations Court. The woman has been ordered to pay a fine of 5,000 AED and an additional 10,000 AED to compensate the store for the stolen item.

When the theft occurred

The woman stole the necklace from a Dubai jewellery shop in March 2025.

The theft came to light after a salesperson noticed the necklace was missing shortly after the woman left the store. Checking the CCTV cameras revealed her role in the theft.

It was revealed that the European woman had put the gold necklace in her bag before quickly leaving the shop.

The woman’s defense

The woman was apprehended after Dubai Police tracked her down using her vehicle information.

When interrogated, the woman admitted to stealing the necklace. She claimed that she had just received news of her sister’s death and was emotionally distressed.

While the woman’s lawyer argued for leniency, the court ruled that the evidence clearly demonstrated intent to steal. “The defendant’s conduct and the surrounding circumstances indicate full awareness of her actions,” the judge said.

