Ever imagined blowing bubbles in icy weather? This video will leave you spellbound

Blowing bubbles is a cherished memory for many of us, evoking a sense of wonder and joy. But have you ever imagined how bubbles behave in freezing weather? A mesmerising video that has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) answers this intriguing question in the most magical way. A man’s freezing weather bubble experiment went viral on X.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

(Also read: Man blows small bubbles inside a huge bubble. Video shows incredible result)

The video, shared by the account "Nature is Amazing," captures a fascinating moment that feels almost surreal. Set against the backdrop of a dark, wintry night, the clip shows only the hands of a man as he blows a bubble into the frigid air. Within seconds, the delicate orb freezes mid-flight and then shatters spectacularly, leaving viewers in awe. The simple yet captivating act has amassed over a million views, proving that nature's icy magic has a universal appeal.

Watch the clip here:

Social media melts over freezing bubbles

The video’s unique charm has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens, many of whom couldn’t contain their excitement and amazement.

One user expressed sheer wonder, saying, “This is absolutely stunning. Nature never fails to amaze!” Another commented, “I tried this once, but my bubbles didn’t freeze like that. This is next level!” A third user chimed in, sharing, “This reminds me of my childhood, but with an epic icy twist.”

(Also read: Baby’s excited reaction to seeing bubbles for the first time will make you smile. Watch)

The clip has also inspired curiosity among viewers. “How cold does it have to be for this to happen? Science is so cool!” one user asked, while another added, “I never thought a simple bubble could look this magical in freezing weather.”

However, not all responses were purely about the wonder. Some users poked fun at their own attempts to recreate such experiments. “Tried this at home, ended up with bubble soap all over me,” a comment read, followed by another light-hearted remark, “My bubble froze halfway and fell like a sad pancake. Still fun though!”