Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ever imagined blowing bubbles in icy weather? This video will leave you spellbound

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 21, 2024 05:07 PM IST

A viral video showed a man blowing bubbles in freezing weather, where they froze mid-air and popped instantly, leaving users mesmerised.

Blowing bubbles is a cherished memory for many of us, evoking a sense of wonder and joy. But have you ever imagined how bubbles behave in freezing weather? A mesmerising video that has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) answers this intriguing question in the most magical way.

A man’s freezing weather bubble experiment went viral on X.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)
A man’s freezing weather bubble experiment went viral on X.(X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

(Also read: Man blows small bubbles inside a huge bubble. Video shows incredible result)

The video, shared by the account "Nature is Amazing," captures a fascinating moment that feels almost surreal. Set against the backdrop of a dark, wintry night, the clip shows only the hands of a man as he blows a bubble into the frigid air. Within seconds, the delicate orb freezes mid-flight and then shatters spectacularly, leaving viewers in awe. The simple yet captivating act has amassed over a million views, proving that nature's icy magic has a universal appeal.

Watch the clip here:

Social media melts over freezing bubbles

The video’s unique charm has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens, many of whom couldn’t contain their excitement and amazement.

One user expressed sheer wonder, saying, “This is absolutely stunning. Nature never fails to amaze!” Another commented, “I tried this once, but my bubbles didn’t freeze like that. This is next level!” A third user chimed in, sharing, “This reminds me of my childhood, but with an epic icy twist.”

(Also read: Baby’s excited reaction to seeing bubbles for the first time will make you smile. Watch)

The clip has also inspired curiosity among viewers. “How cold does it have to be for this to happen? Science is so cool!” one user asked, while another added, “I never thought a simple bubble could look this magical in freezing weather.”

However, not all responses were purely about the wonder. Some users poked fun at their own attempts to recreate such experiments. “Tried this at home, ended up with bubble soap all over me,” a comment read, followed by another light-hearted remark, “My bubble froze halfway and fell like a sad pancake. Still fun though!”

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On