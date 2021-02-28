Ever wondered how dinosaurs would wear ties? Tweet sparks hilarious debate
If you are a user of various social media platforms, you may be aware of the various kinds of post which often capture people’s attention. From heartwarming to heartbreaking to hilarious, the kinds are many. There are also those posts which ask people’s opinions on some random - and rather funny – things. If you have ever seen such a post, then you know what we’re talking about. In case you haven’t, then let this share which is asking people how a dinosaur should wear a tie be your first.
The post consists of an image with two pictures on it. The text “Ok, this is a serious debate.” is also written on the image. Shared without any caption, this is one of those posts which may leave you giggling hard.
Since being shared a few days ago, the post has already gathered nearly 2.1 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some shared their opinions based on the picture, a few were reminded of similar images they have seen.
“It's clearly number one. Only an utter fool would choose number two,” wrote a Twitter user. “2! Ties go at the bottom of the neck, not the top,” shared another. This individual who claimed they are a Paleontologist joined in with this hilarious explanation, “Paleontologist here. A brontosaurus’ tie etiquette depended on the occasion. For a dinosaur job interview, he would wear style 2 to cover the buttons of his dinosaur button-down. At weddings / formal gatherings, he would wear style 1 to accentuate neck length (a marker of status).”
Here’s how others reacted:
Which option would you choose?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
121-year-old tortoise adopted by couple from Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10-year-old boy writes Ramayana in Odia during lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ever wondered how dinosaurs would wear ties? Tweet sparks hilarious debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman in New York loses job, leads pantry feeding thousands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huge crocodile rescued from construction site in Gujarat’s Vadodara
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There is an owl in these images. Can you spot it at first glance?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This video of a wolf in snow is oddly calming to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US vice president Kamala Harris calls astronaut Victor Glover at ISS. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 skiers descend Yosemite's Half Dome in an unusually daring feat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post on ‘weirdest snack’ sparks hilarious Twitter thread. Do you relate to any?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smart doggo rushes to tell human ‘I love you’, melts hearts along the way. Watch
- “Tucker was like, let me stop what I’m doing and reciprocate your love mom,” wrote an Instagram user.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19th-century two-storey house set to move a mile away in Massachusetts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold mohur from Mughal era goes under the hammer for ₹56 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Almost perfectly preserved ancient ceremonial carriage unearthed near Pompeii
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman’s Bharatanatyam dance on how emojis will walk is a treat to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox