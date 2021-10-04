Home / Trending / Ever wondered how elephants ‘kiss’ each other? This video shows the answer
Ever wondered how elephants ‘kiss’ each other? This video shows the answer

The image shows two baby elephants.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:59 AM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Are you searching for a video to make your Monday brighter? Then here is a video involving elephants that may just do the trick. There is a possibility that the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a Kenya based organization that works for “rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned baby elephants," shared the video on their official Twitter handle. “Elephant kisses,” they wrote while sharing the wholesome video.

The clip opens to show two baby elephants kissing each other. Watch the video to find out how they do it.

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 16,000 views an the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 3,000 likes. People posted different comments to express their reactions to the sweet video.

“Save some trunk kisses for me,” wrote a Twitter user. “I would love one,” shared another. “The sweetest thing I've ever seen,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

