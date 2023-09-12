Ever wondered how vanilla ice cream is made in a factory? Watch viral video

A video showcasing how vanilla ice cream is made in a factory has left people stunned. What's more, people were surprised by the amount of sugar that was added to the ice cream while preparing it. Snapshot of vanilla ice cream in the making. (Instagram/@Harsh Sehgal)

This video was shared on Instagram by food blogger Harsh Sehgal. The clip opens to show a man mixing massive scoops of sugar in a tub. Then he adds flour, milk, cream, and more sugar to the mix. Once the mixture is churned well, it is poured into another vessel and finally, vanilla essence is added to it. Lastly, it is frozen and poured into containers. (Also Read: World's most expensive ice cream costs ₹5.2 lakh. Would you try it?)

This post was shared on August 8. Since being shared, it has been liked more than 90,000 times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

An individual wrote, "Diabetes left the chat."

A second commented, "Sugar quantity! that's why outside packaged ice cream tastes so good compared to homemade."

"That’s so much sugar! I cannot eat this ice cream from now. Used to have it so much, but I have to stop after seeing this video. Why did I think they used actual vanilla and not the essence?" expressed a third.