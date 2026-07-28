‘Everyone sees salary, few see struggle’: Hyderabad woman opens up about the mental toll of being a working woman

A Hyderabad woman has spoken about the emotional and physical strain many working women quietly endure while managing demanding careers. She said that while people often notice professional achievements, salaries and job titles, they rarely understand the mental effort required to continue showing up at work each day.

A Hyderabad woman opened up about the silent stress and exhaustion working women endured every day. (Instagram/nerellaswetha)

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Her candid account has resonated with social media users, particularly women who said they had faced similar pressures in their professional lives.

‘Very few understand what it takes mentally’

Taking to Instagram, Swetha Nerella shared a video describing the challenges that often remain hidden behind a working woman’s professional journey.

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{{^usCountry}} “Everyone sees the salary, the job title, the years of experience part, but very few understand what it takes mentally to survive this journey. And honestly, it's very hard to explain how much stress a working woman carries silently inside her head. Some days my body hurts, some days my mind is tired, still I choose to work because working is necessary, and it is not that easy. It comes with a lot of office pressure, politics, expectations, disappointments, bad luck. Sometimes, no matter how hard you work, the results still don't feel enough, but still you wake up the next day and continue,” she said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Everyone sees the salary, the job title, the years of experience part, but very few understand what it takes mentally to survive this journey. And honestly, it's very hard to explain how much stress a working woman carries silently inside her head. Some days my body hurts, some days my mind is tired, still I choose to work because working is necessary, and it is not that easy. It comes with a lot of office pressure, politics, expectations, disappointments, bad luck. Sometimes, no matter how hard you work, the results still don't feel enough, but still you wake up the next day and continue,” she said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

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Through her words, Nerella highlighted that professional life is not merely about completing tasks or achieving targets. For many women, it also involves silently navigating workplace politics, expectations, emotional exhaustion and the pressure to remain productive despite feeling physically or mentally drained.

She further pointed out that even sincere efforts do not always produce the expected results. However, despite disappointments and difficult days, working women often have little choice but to return and continue the journey.

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Social media users relate to her experience

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The clip was shared with the caption, “Show up everyday more stronger.”

It drew several reactions from viewers, many of whom thanked Nerella for expressing feelings they had struggled to put into words. One user wrote, “Only working women will truly relate to this reel.” Another commented, “Yes, it's true. I'm going through the same thing.”

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A third person said, “Thank you for voicing it out!!” Echoing a similar sentiment, another user wrote, “Sis, your words speak exactly what I've been feeling. It's like you gave a voice to my inner thoughts.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)