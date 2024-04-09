 'Reeks of desperation': Ex-CTO rejects job applicant for ‘offer shopping’. How the Internet reacted | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'Reeks of desperation': Ex-CTO rejects job applicant for ‘offer shopping’. How the Internet reacted

ByHT Trending Desk
Apr 09, 2024 01:44 PM IST

The ex CTO of Shaadi.com revealed he rejected a candidate who was job ‘offer shopping’. Slamming such practice, he said he has ‘never shopped an offer’.

A tech recruiter recently revealed that he rejected a candidate who applied for a job because the person told him that they were due to join another company soon but were looking for a better offer.

Ex CTO of Shaadi.com, Siddharth Sharma, slammed the practice of 'offer shopping'. (Representational image)
Ex CTO of Shaadi.com, Siddharth Sharma, slammed the practice of 'offer shopping'. (Representational image)

Terming it as “offer shopping”, Siddharth Sharma, the former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Shaadi.com, urged job seekers to not resort to this practice as it, in his words, “reeks of desperation”.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The strong remarks left the internet divided, with many people arguing that there is nothing wrong with gathering multiple job offers and then choosing to go with the best one.

“Candidates, I understand the compulsions but offer shopping is not elite behaviour. It reeks of desperation and tells the world that your word is worth nothing to you,” Sharma, who is also the former CTO of Invideo, had written in a lengthy note on X (formerly Twitter).

“ And then the only people who would associate with you are those to whom this is not important.”

He went on to say that he has “never shopped an offer” in his life.

“It somehow never occurs. The whole vibe is just....off,” he said.

“If you're shopping offers I have a word of advice for you. Learn to program and to love programming. Go find others who love programming.”

“What's wrong with gathering multiple offers and choosing to go with the best one?” an X user said in comments.

Check out the viral post on X here:

Another user, Sreenidhi, said candidates too face immense pressure from companies to accept offers within a short deadline, “You just made everyone reading this tweet including the candidate to not be open and honest about their situation,” she said.

Another person pointed out that there are instances where companies have laid off newly-joined employees or even cancelled job offers a day before they were to join.

“The market is brutal and this behavior might just be a response to it,” Saumya Doshi said.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / 'Reeks of desperation': Ex-CTO rejects job applicant for ‘offer shopping’. How the Internet reacted
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On