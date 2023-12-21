Ex-CEO of Tech Mahindra shares valuable insights from his 19 year career

CP Gurnani, former CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra bid adieu after completing 19 years at the company. As he 'retired' from his corporate life, Gurnani posted a goodbye letter on LinkedIn. In the letter, he shared valuable learnings from his remarkable career. CP Gurnani shared a goodbye letter on LinkedIn. (MINT)

He wrote, "There’s grace in learning like it’s your first time at something and beauty in delivering like it’s your last – and you need both, every day. My message to you is simple – at some point of time in my life, I’ve been each one of you. So, you must know that you could be anywhere if you put your heart to it. This is about individual excellence, and you should aim for nothing but the first, top, best spot on the stage. It’s in your hands, make the best use of your talent and time. Build yourself."

Gurnani further talked about how working in a team is essential. He mentioned, "At work, and in life, you will almost always need a team. You will lead one or be a part of one, or both, but it’s unlikely that you will accomplish something big alone. When you play together, think about your strength, and how it can help you win. However, think about your weakness more, and how you can utilize someone else’s strength to win together. Think of a relay race – you will make a run, but you will eventually get tired. You can’t run long enough to deliver the whole distance alone, so you pass the baton on. The actors change, the roles get passed on, and the show goes on."

At the end of the post, he urged people to find out how they can make the world a better place.

LinkedIn post by CP Gurnani.(LinkedIn/@CP Gurnani)

An individual wrote, "Dear CP, very aptly written. Always loved your attitude, approach to work, and never give up mindset. I learned a lot from you during my tenure at TechM, whether it was customer meetings or during our drives from Dubai to Muscat. Can’t imagine TechM without CP. Your legacy will undoubtedly continue to guide TechM in the future."

A second commented, "Sir, very inspiring! I still can’t forget the warmth and humble you were! Look forward to seeing you soon."

"Wishing you a fulfilling and joyous retirement, and may your next chapter be as enriching as the legacy you've left behind," posted a third.

A fourth said, "Best Wishes to you CP - Amazing leadership, so many lessons. You need to write a book - oh I see that it's already written. Wish you the best!"