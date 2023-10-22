Excitement grows on X ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match

India will take on New Zealand at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala today, October 22. Both India and New Zealand are the only teams that remained undefeated till now in the Cricket World Cup 2023. India began its World Cup campaign by emerging victorious against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. New Zealand, on the other hand, has also put up a strong show with wins over England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

A cricket fan posted this pic ahead of the India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup match and manifested team India's win. (X/@SivaHarsha_23)

As the anticipation around the India vs New Zealand match grows, social media is abuzz with reactions ahead of the match.

Take a look at some of them below:

Swiggy’s witty tweet ahead of the much-anticipated clash.

Here’s what this individual tweeted.

Trent Boult’s message for team India.

Check out this video on the India vs New Zealand match today in Dharamshala.

“King Kohli masterclass needed today,” wrote an individual while tweeting a picture of the cricketer on X.

Another is manifesting India’s win against New Zealand.

Here’s what this X user tweeted.

As things stand, New Zealand is leading the points table with an impressive net run-rate (NRR) of +1.923, while India is closely following in second place with an NRR of +1.659. It would be interesting to witness which team’s winning streak will continue with today’s match.

Cricket World Cup 2023

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup started on October 5, with England and New Zealand playing the inaugural match. New Zealand emerged victorious over the defending champions by nine wickets. India started its World Cup campaign with a match against Australia on October 8 and won by six wickets. The final of this mega cricket event will be played on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

