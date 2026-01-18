Ex-Jet Airways CEO shares stunning picture of Noida high-rise towers peeking through fog: 'Peaking and peeking'

A breathtaking view unfolded for passengers arriving in Delhi on a foggy morning, as high-rise towers in Noida peeked through the thick mist on January 15, 2026. Sanjiv Kapoor shared the picture on X (formerly Twitter). (@TheSanjivKapoor/X)

The sight offered a rare glimpse of the city’s skyline, with under-construction towers rising above the fog like tiny islands in a sea of white.

Sanjiv Kapoor, former CEO of Jet Airways, shared one such striking photo on X (formerly Twitter), showing the Noida high-rise towers under construction emerging from the dense fog.

“Photo taken on approach for landing at Delhi a few minutes ago... some under-construction Noida high-rises peaking above the fog," the caption of the post reads.

Noida towers emerge through fog: The photo captures three under-construction towers in Noida rising above the dense morning fog, offering a rare and almost surreal view.

“Peaking and peeking,” the caption of the post further adds.

Dense fog blanketed Delhi on Sunday, cutting visibility to near zero across the city. The cold wave and severe air pollution made conditions even worse.

Temperatures hovered around 5°C in the morning, leaving the city shivering in the early hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for January 18, 2026.