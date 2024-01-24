Ex-Navy officer skydives from 10,000 feet with 'Jai Shree Ram' flag in Thailand. Watch

To mark the inauguration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, former Navy officer Lt.cdr Rajkumar skydived in Thailand with a 'Jai Shree Ram' flag. As per All India Radio News, the ex-officer, who is now a skydiving analyst and instructor for sports and military personnel, plunged from 10,000 feet. A video of Rajkumar was shared on Instagram and went viral. Snapshot of Lt.cdr Rajkumar (Retd) skydiving in Thailand. (Instagram/@All India Radio News)

The video shows the former officer walking towards a plane with a bag in his hands. When the plane reaches 10,000 feet in the air, he jumps, opens up his parachute, and then unfurls the flag mid-air. At the end of the clip, you can see him making a swift landing. (Also Read: AI-generated video showing Ram Lalla’s idol at Ayodhya temple ‘blinking’ goes viral)

This post was shared on January 24. Since being shared, it has gained more than 41,000 views. The video also has close to 4,000 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana reimagined using AI, pictures impress people)

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Earlier, another person went viral on social media for creating a Ram Mandir replica using only matchsticks. Sculptor Saswat Ranjan told ANI, "It took six days to complete this replica of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. I used a total of 936 matchsticks to finish this project. The Ram Mandir replica has a length of 14 inches and a width of seven inches. I don't think that it is possible to make a Ram Mandir replica using matchsticks smaller than this."