Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana reimagined using AI, pictures impress people

To celebrate the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, several people have been sharing various artworks on social media. While a person made a replica of the Ram Mandir using only matchsticks, others recreated sculptures of Lord Ram and Sita in their homes. Among such artworks, recently, X user Madhav Kohli reimagined the entire Ramayana using artificial intelligence (AI). AI-generated picture of Lord Ram. (X/@Madhav Kohli)

His creation went viral on social media and received tons of praise from people. Many even asked him to release a book of this AI version of Ramayana.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"The complete Ramayana by Maharishi Valmiki. In under 60 posts. Made with AI," wrote Kohli as he shared the pictures on the microblogging platform. (Also Read: AI-generated video showing Ram Lalla’s idol at Ayodhya temple ‘blinking’ goes viral)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on January 22. Since being posted, it has received over 1.4 million views. The share also has over 24,000 likes and numerous comments. Many netizens were impressed with his creation. (Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar meets Rajinikanth at Ram Mandir inauguration, video goes viral)

Here's how people reacted to the AI version of Ramayana:

An individual wrote, "This should be turned into a book. Damn, it's great."

A second commented, "No words bro. The images are too good."

'Wow, what a beautiful thread," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Can you make Mahabarata like this? By the way, it's insane."

"Most cinematic, beautiful, divinely realistic representation," added a fifth.

A sixth said, "Absolutely brilliant!"

What are your thoughts on this AI-made Ramayana?