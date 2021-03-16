Expert relocates colony of bees living in a backyard shed for two years. Watch
The Internet is filled with different kinds of videos. There are some videos which amuse us. There are also those videos that leave us surprised. Then come the clips that leave us entertained and amazed, all at the same time. Just like this one that shows an expert relocating a colony of bees.
The video was initially shared on beekeeper Erika Thompson’s Instagram and TikTok profiles. It, however, went crazy viral – with over six million views – after being shared on Twitter.
Thompson shared the post on Instagram along with a caption which describes that the colony of bees was living in a backyard shed for about two years. It also explains how the landlord wanted to call an exterminator but the family living in the place decided to call her instead. She concluded her post with several hashtags, including #savethebees.
Take a look at the post and watch the incredible video:
The video has received all sorts of reactions on both Instagram and Twitter. While some expressed their amazement, others praised Thompson for her work.
“The work you do is so important. Thank you for always sharing,” wrote and Instagram user. “Wow! The size of the hive!” expressed another. “Doing great work, so impressed watching you,” said a third.
Here’s how tweeple reacted:
What are your thoughts on the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expert relocates colony of bees living in a backyard shed for two years. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8-year-old from Bengaluru solves 3 Rubik’s Cubes using his hands and feet. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These couples enjoying time together are ultimate couple goals. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra wore ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch India vs England match. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Ministry posts clip about Chenab bridge construction reaching a milestone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa’s post about a supermassive black hole in our Milky Way wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police reacts to man’s stunt video atop moving car, rewards him with challan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mama eagle warms her eggs while being covered in snow. Pics stun netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammys 2021: YouTuber Lilly Singh wears ‘I stand with farmers’ mask, posts pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cats take part in obstacle challenge, video sparks laugh riot among tweeple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune auto driver’s flawless Lavani has netizens hooked. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman creates intricate artwork with hole punches, leaves netizens amazed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox