Extremely rare Leopard Toby fish spotted in Australian waters. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Oct 26, 2023 09:19 PM IST

A video capturing this extraordinary sighting was shared on Instagram by Master Reef Guides.

Off the Australian coast, a "super rare" animal that lives in the deep water has been discovered. While exploring the depths of the Coral Sea Marine Park, a diver took notice of the little white fish with spots resembling those of a leopard. A video capturing this extraordinary sighting was shared on Instagram by Master Reef Guides.

Snapshot of Leopard Toby fish. (Instagram/@Master Reef Guides)
In the caption of the post, the page informed, "Going for a dive at the world famous North Horn Dive site, this cute fish caught Master Reef Guides Catherine's eye. After over 1100 dives, she had never seen a fish like this. Pointing it out @master_reef_guide_michelle who had her trusty go pro with her, she was able to film this footage. Once back on the boat, Catherine and Michelle headed to the books, consulted with other experts, and discovered this Leopard Toby might be the first recorded sighting in the Coral Sea. Usually inhabiting the waters of the Philippines, Indonesia, Guam, and Micronesia, no one has ever seen one here before." (Also Read: Extremely rare newborn silvery gibbon clings to mom in adorable pics)

Master Reef Guide Catherine told the page, "It’s not every day you see an animal so out of the ordinary that you pause on your dive. The ocean has the power to surprise us every day, it’s full of wonderful animals we have yet to discover. It’s an environment that I am lucky to spend my time in getting these little surprises"

In the video, a tiny fish, with leopard-like spots on its body, is seen swimming in the waters.

Watch the video of Leopard Toby fish here:

This post was shared a few days ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 4,000 views. The share has also received numerous likes and comments. Several were amazed by this video.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, "So interesting!"

A second commented, "Wow that is so freaking cool! How amazing to be the one to find this!"

"That’s amazing," posted a third.

