Ex-US Navy officer warns of unidentified submarine objects, says it could be a 'threat'

Unidentified flying objects (UFOs) have gained significant attention from the public. There are movies, series, conspiracy theories, and even "real-life sightings" that provide a glimpse of alien life. While any news related to UFOs certainly goes viral, it is crucial to be aware of another "threat" that has recently come to light. A retired US admiral has warned of unidentified submarine objects (USO) that could pose a threat to international maritime security. Former US Navy officer pointed out that maritime domain awareness is "unsettling". (Unsplash)

Former US Navy officer and oceanographer Tim Gallaudet recently authored a paper in which he talked about USOs needing urgent attention. His paper, "Beneath the Surface", which is published in Sol Foundation, delves into three main conclusions of how USO can make a significant impact. (Also Read: “I found the aliens, but…” Pentagon's UFO hunter talks about evidence of alien presence)

"First, these underwater anomalies jeopardise US maritime security, which is already weakened by our relative ignorance about the global ocean. Second, their presence in the oceans at the same time presents an unprecedented opportunity for maritime science. Third, to meet the security and scientific challenges, transmedium unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and USOs should be elevated to national ocean research priorities," wrote Gallaudet in his paper.

He also pointed out that maritime domain awareness is "unsettling" when it comes to national security.

He shared, "Even though the ocean covers 71% of Earth's surface, less than 25% of the seabed has been mapped to modern standards, and only 5% of the ocean volume explored—more is known about the surfaces of the moon and Mars than that of our own planet's seafloor. The geophysical undersampling of the world's ocean is a critical concern for maritime security, as obtaining and maintaining knowledge of threats on and under the sea remains a perpetually unfinished task." (Also Read: Classified UFO briefing leaves some House lawmakers hopeful, others frustrated)

Gallaudet emphasised the fact that "unidentified objects with unexplainable characteristics are entering US water space and the United States Department of Defense (DOD) is not raising a giant red flag is a sign that the government is not sharing all it knows about all-domain anomalous phenomena".

He further urged that "an effective and complete approach to maritime security must seek to uncover the 'unknown and unknowns' associated with transmedium UAP and USOs".