Family dances after buying new car, Anand Mahindra reacts

A heartwarming video capturing a family’s moment of pure joy was recently posted on Twitter. The video shows the family dancing together after buying a new car. The clip has left people amused and even attracted the attention of Anand Mahindra. He re-tweeted the clip with a sweet caption.

The image, taken from the video re-tweeted by Anand Mahindra, shows a family dancing after buying a new car.(Twitter/@CarNewsGuru1)

The video was originally posted on a Twitter profile called Car News Guru. “What a Joyful Moment! People dancing while taking the delivery of their Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV,” they wrote and tagged several people including Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon, while re-posting the video, wrote, “This is the real reward and joy of working in the Indian auto industry.” The video shows a group of people dancing with big smiles on their faces as a car covered in garland is seen parked behind them.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on May 19. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Yes, that's why we are called Indians. We find happiness in every moment and try to celebrate and enjoy it,” wrote a Twitter user. “Few things we value the most in life bring pure joy,” commented another. “Happiness,” posted a third.

