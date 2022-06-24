Fan catches ball at baseball game, gives it to a kid. Watch what happens next

The Internet is filled with examples of instances from different sporting events that though being unrelated to the game end up winning people’s hearts. Be it a man proposing to partner during a cricket match or a dad catching a ball while drinking a beverage during a baseball game, the instances are numerous. There is now a latest addition to that list and it shows a sweet gesture by a fan who caught a ball during a baseball game. There is a chance that the video will leave you smiling.

The video opens to show a player on the field throwing a ball towards the audience gallery. Within moments, a man catches the balls and gets super excited after doing so. However, soon he realises that a kid sitting a few rows ahead him also wants the ball. Without hesitation, he then passes it on to the kid. This is not all there is to the video. In a sweet turn of events, the kid’s father catches another ball and gives it to him. The little one then turns around and returns the man’s favour by throwing him the ball.

Publicist Danny Deraney re-posted the video that was originally posted on the official Twitter page of Major League Baseball. “The cost to be a decent person is $0.00. A fan catches a ball at the Angels game and gives the ball to a kid. Same kid catches the ball and returns the favour,” he wrote while posting the video.

Take a look at the beautiful video:

The cost to be a decent person is $0.00.



A fan catches a ball at the Angels game and gives the ball to a kid.



Same kid catches the ball and returns the favor.



pic.twitter.com/mB4zGOBI3j — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) June 22, 2022

The video was posted two days ago Since being shared, the video has gone all kinds of viral and accumulated more than 11 million views. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“There’s still so many good people out there contrary to what this site sometimes makes us think,” wrote a Twitter user. “That’s wonderful. It costs nothing to be kind,” wrote another. “The best thing about this for me is that the kid didn't hesitate to return the favor. That's a good young man right there. Well done dad,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?