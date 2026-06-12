Father dismisses son's 15 LPA job offer, insists government jobs are the only ‘real’ jobs

A post shared on X has led to a discussion around job security, parental expectations, and changing career choices after a man claimed that a father rejected his son’s ₹15 LPA job offer and instead asked him to prepare for government exams.

Father-son debate over ₹15 LPA job offer and government career choice. (Representational Image)

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The post was shared by Ankit Kedia, who described a recent visit to a relative’s home. According to him, the relative’s son had just secured a placement at an MNC with a package of ₹15 lakh per annum. Instead of celebrating the achievement, the father was reportedly unimpressed and pushed his son to continue preparing for government jobs.

“Went to visit a relative whose son just got placed at an MNC with a ₹15 LPA package. Instead of celebrating, his father is forcing him to prepare for government jobs because, according to him, that’s the only ‘real’ job,” Kedia wrote. He added that the father had been influenced by recent news of layoffs at global companies like Adobe and Microsoft, leading him to believe that the private sector offers no long-term security.

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“Apparently, he saw news about layoffs at companies like Adobe and Microsoft and concluded that there is no future in the private sector. For him, anything other than a government job is unstable, no matter how well it pays or how much growth it offers,” the post added.

Take a look:

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Internet divided over ‘real job’ debate

The post quickly triggered reactions online, with users divided over the father’s viewpoint. While some agreed that government jobs still offer unmatched stability in uncertain times, others criticised the rigid thinking and pressure being placed on young professionals.

One user commented that while the father’s concern about layoffs is understandable, forcing a career choice is unfair. “He’s not wrong in the sense that govt jobs offer stability that no private job does, and these days layoffs can happen anytime. But forcing the kid is wrong,” the user wrote.

Another user pointed out the emotional burden behind such expectations, saying that parents often project their own unfulfilled dreams onto their children, which can negatively impact their future.

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The debate highlights a growing generational divide in India’s job market, where traditional notions of security often clash with the evolving landscape of high-paying private sector opportunities.