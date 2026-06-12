Man orders extra pizza for delivery partner, gets an unexpected response

A man's attempt to do something nice for his food delivery partner has left social media users laughing. Shared on X by Mukul Dekhane, the post recounts how he ordered a buy-one-get-one pizza and decided to give the extra one to the delivery executive who arrived in the rain. However, the interaction did not go the way he had imagined. Users found the delivery executive's blunt response hilarious. (Representational Image)

Man offers extra pizza to delivery partner In his post, Mukul Dekhane explained that he had ordered a buy-one-get-one pizza through Zomato. Since he was getting two pizzas, he thought of giving one to the delivery executive who had braved the rain to bring the order.

Sharing the incident, he wrote, “Yesterday I ordered a buy-one-get-one pizza on Zomato. One was for me and one for the delivery guy who came in the rain to deliver the order.”

According to the post, when the delivery executive arrived, Mukul handed him the extra pizza and said, "Ek tumhare liye."

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What happened next left him stunned.

The delivery partner reportedly returned the pizza and replied, "Yeh kachra aap hi khao, main to ghar ka khana khata hoon."

Mukul ended the post by saying, "The look on my face was."

The humorous exchange soon gained traction online, with many users finding the delivery executive's blunt response hilarious.