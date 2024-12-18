Menu Explore
Father in China nearly dies of heart attack while helping son with homework

BySimran singh
Dec 18, 2024 11:02 AM IST

A father in China suffered a heart attack due to stress while tutoring his teenage son for entrance exams.

A father in eastern China’s Zhejiang province narrowly survived a heart attack while tutoring his teenage son, reigniting conversations around the heavy academic pressure faced by students and parents in the country, according to the South China Morning Post.

Doctors diagnosed him with acute myocardial infarction. Representative (Pexel)
Doctors diagnosed him with acute myocardial infarction. Representative (Pexel)

The man, identified by his surname Zhang, is in his 40s and was helping his son prepare for senior secondary school entrance exams. While assisting with homework, Zhang suddenly experienced chest pain and difficulty breathing.

He was immediately rushed to Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital, affiliated with the Medical School of Zhejiang University, where doctors diagnosed him with acute myocardial infarction. Emergency artery bypass surgery was performed, which successfully saved his life, according to a report by City Express on December 12.

Doctors linked Zhang’s condition to premature coronary artery disease, worsened by emotional stress.

Also read: China to build world’s largest artificial-island airport to handle 43 million passengers

Zhang had been actively supervising his son’s studies and organizing daily practice sessions, which created significant strain in their relationship. The teenager reportedly felt burdened by the intense academic expectations his father imposed.

Also read: Chinese mistress sues wife who refused to divorce husband after accepting 1.3 crore

