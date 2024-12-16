Chinese mistress sues wife who refused to divorce husband after accepting 1.3 crore

A Chinese mistress has sued the wife of her lover who refused to divorce her husband after receiving 1.2 million yuan from her. According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the bizarre case centres around a man – identified only by his surname Han – who started an affair with his colleague despite being married. A Chinese mistress sued her lover's wife after she refused to grant divorce(Representational image)

Han, based in Shishi in the Fujian province of China, married his wife Yang in 2013. Later, he began an affair with his colleague, named Shi. While Han and his wife Yang had two daughters together, Han also welcomed a son with his mistress in November 2022.

A divorce deal

At this point, Shi confronted Han’s wife and tried to convince her to agree to a divorce. Shi proposed a deal - she would pay Yang a total of 2 million yuan if she agreed to divorce her husband.

As part of the agreement, Shi transferred 1.2 million yuan ( ₹1.3 crore approximately) to Yang towards the end of 2022.

Unfortunately for Shi, the divorce deal left her poorer by 1.2 million yuan as Yang kept the money and refused to grant her husband a divorce. After a year of waiting for Yang to consent to a divorce, Shi began demanding her money back.

Frustrated by Yang’s refusal to return the money, Shi filed a lawsuit against her to recover the 1.2 million yuan. In her lawsuit, she claimed that there was a “verbal agreement” between her and Yang and the payment was contingent upon Yang divorcing Han.

However, the Shishi People’s Court refused to rule in Shi’s favour. The court said that Shi’s payment violated societal moral standards and public order as it intended to disrupt a lawful marriage.

While her petition for a refund was rejected, it was also revealed during court proceedings that Han spent over 6 million yuan on Shi without his wife’s knowledge.