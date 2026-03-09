Father’s adorable first reaction to holding newborn goes viral online: ‘Heaviest thing he had ever held’
A video of the moment, shared on Instagram by the doctor, has quickly gone viral.
Becoming parents for the first time can be both exciting and nerve-wracking, and one father’s first attempt to hold his newborn perfectly captured that mix of emotions.
The viral video was shared by Dr. Suganya Saravanakumar, with the caption, “The strongest person has trembling hands to hold the tiny joy. Moments are lived. Memories are cherished every day, every minute, every second; the new joy joins the family.”
Holding newborn for the first time:
In the video, the doctor comes out from the delivery room carrying the tiny newborn, while the father waits nervously.
As soon as the doctor hands the baby to him, the father looks visibly scared and confused. His confusion and cautious movements immediately drew attention online, with viewers charmed by his adorable reactions.
The father held the baby gently but a little stiffly, not sure how to hold the baby properly. From the way he reacted, it was clear that he felt a little overwhelmed, but his nervousness made him even cuter.
The video captured the real emotions of a new parent meeting his baby for the first time, full of excitement, wonder, and a little panic.
The doctor then showed him how to hold the baby safely. Following the instructions, the father finally cradled the baby, though his shoulders were still a little stiff from nervousness. The doctor told him to relax, and soon he was holding the baby comfortably.
Check out the video here:
The video was shared on March 7, 2026, and since then, it has gained more than 7.8 million views and more than 35,000 likes.
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Instagram users reacted to the video with delight, saying his nervousness made the moment even sweeter. Some users said that the video perfectly showed the mix of fear, joy, and love that new parents often feel.
One of the users commented, “Purest form of love, fear of hurting unknowingly, to stay away to keep it protected.”
A second user commented, “In a few seconds, he felt happiness in his eyes, fear in his hands, and love in his heart.”
A third user commented, “It was the heaviest thing he had ever held.”
A fourth user commented, “That's some real fear.”
“Every father knows this feel,” another user commented.