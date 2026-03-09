Father’s adorable first reaction to holding newborn goes viral online: ‘Heaviest thing he had ever held’

Becoming parents for the first time can be both exciting and nerve-wracking, and one father’s first attempt to hold his newborn perfectly captured that mix of emotions. The video was shared by Dr. Suganya Saravanakumar on Instagram. (@drsuganyad3vi/Instagram)

A video of the moment, shared on Instagram by the doctor, has quickly gone viral.

The viral video was shared by Dr. Suganya Saravanakumar, with the caption, “The strongest person has trembling hands to hold the tiny joy. Moments are lived. Memories are cherished every day, every minute, every second; the new joy joins the family.”

Holding newborn for the first time: In the video, the doctor comes out from the delivery room carrying the tiny newborn, while the father waits nervously.

As soon as the doctor hands the baby to him, the father looks visibly scared and confused. His confusion and cautious movements immediately drew attention online, with viewers charmed by his adorable reactions.

The father held the baby gently but a little stiffly, not sure how to hold the baby properly. From the way he reacted, it was clear that he felt a little overwhelmed, but his nervousness made him even cuter.

The video captured the real emotions of a new parent meeting his baby for the first time, full of excitement, wonder, and a little panic.

The doctor then showed him how to hold the baby safely. Following the instructions, the father finally cradled the baby, though his shoulders were still a little stiff from nervousness. The doctor told him to relax, and soon he was holding the baby comfortably.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Also Read: Father’s emotional reaction to holding his newborn son is heartwarming to watch