This couple's reaction to seeing their newborn for will melt your heart

Published on Oct 20, 2022 05:45 PM IST

A video of a couple seeing their newborn for the first time is going viral on the internet.

Parents reaction on seeing their newborn.(Instagram/@mamadisrupt)
ByVrinda Jain

There are countless stories where people have shared how having a child has changed their lives. These wholesome stories often tug at our heartstrings and make us smile. And thanks to the internet, we get to witness many such sweet moments of new parents reacting to their newborns. Recently, one such video of a couple reacting upon seeing their newborn is going viral on the internet.

In a video uploaded by Instagram page @mamadisrupt and originally shared by user @equityben, you can see the couple's reaction. At the beginning of the clip, a nurse is bringing the newborn, and she excitedly says, "Are you ready to meet your parents?" Then, when the nurse shows the baby to the child, both of them gasp and burst into tears.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 1.2 million times and has more than one lakh likes and thousands of comments. One person said, "If only everyone on Earth had parents who loved like this! Thank God for these two wonderful men who are parents of this child!" Another person said, "It came so naturally when she put the baby in his arms." Someone else said, "Congratulations!! I gasped, too; what a beautiful moment. So happy for you, dads." "So beautiful! God bless and protect this family," added a fourth.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
