Home / Trending / Father’s Day: Woman shares photo of man wearing special badge made by daughter
trending

Father’s Day: Woman shares photo of man wearing special badge made by daughter

  • Father's Day: The woman shared the photo on Twitter of a man who came to her house to fix a leaky pipe and he was wearing a special badge made by his daughter. 
The woman shared the photo of a man who was wearing a badge made by his daughter on Father's Day.&nbsp;(@LoveleenArun/Instagram)
The woman shared the photo of a man who was wearing a badge made by his daughter on Father's Day. (@LoveleenArun/Instagram)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 05:13 PM IST
Copy Link
ByGurjant Pannu

A father is usually a child’s first hero as they look up to him. They feel protected in their presence and love to go running towards them for a hug when they come home from work. In a sweet gesture that would melt your heart, a woman shared on Twitter how a man who came to her house to fix a leaky pipe was wearing a badge made by his daughter on Father’s Day.

The woman named Loveleen Arun shared a photo on her Twitter account of a man wearing the badge. She shared how the man who is an LPG gas technician came to her house to fix a leaky pipe. His badge read “Happy Father Day Appa. I Love You”. The man shared that the badge was made by his eight-year-old daughter and he would wear it all day.

“LPG-gas technician just came to fix a leaky pipe. Said his 8 year old daughter made the badge & he will wear it all day,” Loveleen wrote in the tweet.

See the post below:

Since being posted, the tweet has received more than 4,800 likes and over 400 retweets. Many netizens replied to the share with heart emojis and praised the father-daughter bond.

“Something like this will make your eyes moist,” commented a Twitter user. “Wow! Daughters are treasure,” wrote another. “God bless that girl and her dad,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this heartfelt gesture?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out