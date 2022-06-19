Father’s Day: Woman shares photo of man wearing special badge made by daughter

A father is usually a child’s first hero as they look up to him. They feel protected in their presence and love to go running towards them for a hug when they come home from work. In a sweet gesture that would melt your heart, a woman shared on Twitter how a man who came to her house to fix a leaky pipe was wearing a badge made by his daughter on Father’s Day.

The woman named Loveleen Arun shared a photo on her Twitter account of a man wearing the badge. She shared how the man who is an LPG gas technician came to her house to fix a leaky pipe. His badge read “Happy Father Day Appa. I Love You”. The man shared that the badge was made by his eight-year-old daughter and he would wear it all day.

“LPG-gas technician just came to fix a leaky pipe. Said his 8 year old daughter made the badge & he will wear it all day,” Loveleen wrote in the tweet.

See the post below:

LPG-gas technician just came to fix a leaky pipe



Said his 8 year old daughter made the badge & he will wear it all day #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/YgepvsZUMp — Loveleen Arun (@LoveleenArun) June 19, 2022

Since being posted, the tweet has received more than 4,800 likes and over 400 retweets. Many netizens replied to the share with heart emojis and praised the father-daughter bond.

“Something like this will make your eyes moist,” commented a Twitter user. “Wow! Daughters are treasure,” wrote another. “God bless that girl and her dad,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this heartfelt gesture?