Fed up with wall view, Noida engineer moves to Goa and saves 45,000 on rent

An engineer who ditched his Noida apartment and moved to Goa says he is much happier in the beach state, and not just because of massive savings in rent. Raj, an engineer working in the web3 space, had last year shared a photograph of the “dreamy view” from his Noida apartment, for which he and his flatmates paid ₹64,000 per month. The “dreamy” was sarcastic, as his apartment overlooked another building. The view of a wall from Raj's apartment in Noida (L) vs his green and clean view in Goa (R)(X/@rajgoesout)

Despite the unappealing view in the midst of a concrete jungle, Raj and his flatmates paid ₹64,000 as rent every month for their 3BHK. This heft amount did not include maintenance charges, which were paid separately.

From Noida to Goa

The engineer’s post from June last year had sparked disbelief over high rents in the Delhi NCR region. This year, he shared an update - Raj revealed that he had moved from Noida to Goa and now pays only ₹19,000 per month as rent for his apartment.

“Update: moved to Goa. 19k/month rent is so worth it,” he wrote.

While saving on rent, the engineer has also upgraded his view - his Goa apartment comes with a covered patio that overlooks a bunch of trees. A pleasant view, by any measure, and certainly an improvement on his Noida window view.

In the comment section of his post, Raj explained that he moved to Goa only two weeks ago and his experience so far has been nice. Asked if he has faced any hostility from locals, he replied in the negative.

“I just came here 2 weeks back and got an apartment last week - so can’t comment on healthcare. But haven’t faced any hostility from anyone so far,” he said. His flat also has an inverter and “decent Wi-Fi” installed by the owner.