'Felt helpless': Woman alleges Mumbai Uber driver assaulted her during ride over 40

An Uber ride that began like any other allegedly turned into a distressing and violent encounter for a woman, according to a viral post shared on Instagram. The incident, which reportedly escalated over a fare dispute, has sparked serious concerns about passenger safety and platform accountability.

Woman shares her shocking Uber ride experience. (Representational Image)

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The post was shared by Instagram user @theycallme_thematchagirl, who detailed how the situation during her ride quickly escalated into a safety issue.

In her account, she described how a minor disagreement over an additional fare spiralled into intimidation and physical assault. She wrote, “This happened during an Uber ride. The fare on the app was ₹501. The driver demanded an extra ₹40 - off the app. When I refused, he stepped closer to intimidate me. I pushed back. What followed was not just an argument. He slapped me. He grabbed and twisted my hand, hurting me. And then said - ‘Phir se maar ke dikhaun kya?’ I immediately called my office team. They came down to help. This is not a ‘service issue’. This is a safety issue.”

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In the video, she further explains that the driver allegedly attempted to lock the car while she was getting out, with one of her feet already outside the vehicle. She says he then stepped out and approached her, following which she pushed him in self-defence. According to her, he allegedly slapped her during the confrontation.

She adds that 2–3 bystanders intervened and stepped in to help de-escalate the situation. The woman further claims that the driver showed no remorse and repeatedly threatened her. She also claims her account on the platform was later disabled.

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Internet reacts

The incident sparked widespread outrage online, with many users questioning both driver behaviour and platform accountability.

Uber responded to the post, saying, “Hi Shivanii, we’re deeply sorry for what you experienced. Safety is our top priority, and any form of physical harm or intimidation has no place on the Uber platform. We strongly condemn the driver’s actions and have taken appropriate action in line with our policies. We also acknowledge your concerns about the support provided and are taking steps to strengthen our response in such situations. Your account has been reinstated, and we remain available to provide any necessary support as you engage with law enforcement authorities.”

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However, many users criticised the response. One person wrote, “How can you block a customer’s account who was assaulted by YOUR driver? Rather than doing your due diligence and checking the driver, y’all blocked her account?”

Another added, “So sorry this happened to you.”

A third comment read, “This is shameful behaviour. Please take some strict action.”

Expressing anger over repeated issues, one user wrote, “How many women, including me, have complained a MILLION TIMES about the kind of drivers you offer? Do you have any shame?”

(Also Read: Woman takes Chennai auto ride, discovers driver is a 7-time TEDx speaker)

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Another user criticised the platform’s support system, saying, “Uber has the worst customer service ever! I’ve personally had a similar experience recently and Uber practically did nothing to resolve my issue. There is no proper way to reach a customer executive. They make you wait days saying ‘we’re reviewing your issue’ only to come up with vague or useless responses.”

(Hindustan Times has reached out to Uber and the woman for a statement regarding the incident. The copy will be updated once a response is received.)