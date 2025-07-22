‘Felt unsafe’: Woman records her own accident during Rapido ride, company responds

A video of a woman falling off a Rapido two-wheeler mid-ride while filming herself has gone viral, drawing widespread attention on internet. Shared by Instagram user Priyanka, the video captures her sitting on the back of a Rapido bike, casually recording her ride. Moments later, both she and the vehicle topple over onto the road. Woman fell off a two-wheeler during a Rapido ride while filming; clip went viral.(Instagram/bhangrabypahadan)

In the caption accompanying the now-viral video, which has garnered over 1.2 million views, Priyanka shared a detailed account of the incident and her experience with the Rapido driver.

“Felt super unsafe”: Woman recalls terrifying experience

“Rapido ek bs aap logo pe khud se jyada bhrosa tha, apne b tod diya. Well, jokes apart, I am okay and went straight to office post this incident,” she wrote. “This might be the first time where I felt super unsafe with the way the Rapido driver was driving.”

She explained that the driver dismissed her request for a helmet and was not wearing one himself. “He was taking wrong sides on main roads with sharp twists and turns. My heartbeat was racing, so I began recording it all,” she added.

The situation turned dangerous when the Rapido bike collided with another two-wheeler in front of a Delhi Police vehicle. She said the police took no action as the driver was injured, and she ended up paying him on the spot before continuing her journey on foot.

“@rapidoapp @rapidocaptain should hire responsible people, not these nonchalant guys who ride like they have nine lives,” she concluded.

Rapido issues response

As the video crossed 1.2 million views, Rapido issued a response in the comment section: “Thank you for confirming that you're fine. As per your request, we are not taking any action against the captain involved. However, if you face any similar issue in future rides, please feel free to reach out to us, we will be more than happy to assist you.”

Internet weighs in

The clip sparked a flurry of reactions across social media. One user wrote, “This is exactly why helmets should be non-negotiable.” Another commented, “The scary part is how common this is becoming. Glad she’s okay.”

A third added, “She’s lucky it didn’t turn out worse — most people wouldn’t walk away from something like this.” Another viewer pointed out, “It’s unbelievable that she had to pay him even after falling off the bike.”