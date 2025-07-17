After 9-hour office job, Delhi man drives Rapido for extra income: ‘People make fun of me’

Shubham Parmar has his hands full. After working a nine-hour shift in office, this Delhi man drives part-time for Rapido. His house is in Delhi, and his workplace in Gurgaon – making his daily commute a long one. On top of it all, he documents his days for social media, which also involves filming, editing and posting on Instagram. Shubham Parmar spends 9 hours in office before working part-time for Rapido. (Instagram/@shubham.parmarvlogs)

Parmar, 24, is honest about the reason he takes on extra work – through Rapido, he wants to cultivate an extra stream of income, and through content creation, he wants to follow his passion.

Driving for Rapido after 9-hour shift

Shubham Parmar told HT.com that he works in the hospitality industry. Every day, he spends nine hours in office. “I’m currently living in Delhi and working in the hospitality industry, with my job based in Gurugram,” he said.

Asked how the idea of working for Rapido after office came to him, he replied: “I started earning from an early age because I always wanted to be different.

“Everyone in my family has been in service to the nation, and I too once dreamt of becoming an officer. But like many teenagers, I made mistakes ignoring my parents’ advice to focus on studies.

“I got influenced by the wrong company, spent more time playing than studying, and honestly, I was never great academically.

“In 2016, after completing my 10th standard, my grandfather gifted me a phone. That’s when I started a YouTube channel and began creating content. I even managed to gain around 9,000 subscribers.

Taunted by friends

However, Parmar’s initial foray into the world of content creation was cut short by the taunting he received.

“But back then, people around me, especially my friends, used to mock me ‘Youtuber banega?’, ‘Hero aa gaya, videos banata hai’,” he recalled.

“Their taunts and lack of support affected me deeply, and eventually, I gave up on it. But in my heart, I always had a dream to make something of my life.

“Then one day, I came across a video from a Gurgaon-based YouTuber. It randomly popped up in my feed, and it reignited that wish. The idea of working for Rapido came to me through YouTube,” he said.

Even today, the mocking has not stopped completely, but the 24-year-old has now learned to ignore it. In one recent video, he opened up about how his colleagues in office make fun of him by calling him “Rapido wale bhaiya”.

Salary and extra earnings

Parmar revealed that his annual package at his office job is around ₹3.6 lakh per annum. This would make his in-hand salary less than ₹30,000 per month. He supplements this with the extra money he earns from Rapido.

“I earn an additional ₹10,000 to ₹22,000 per month through Rapido, depending on how much time I’m able to dedicate. The earnings vary, but it’s been a reliable source of side income for me,” said the Delhi man.