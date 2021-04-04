IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Firefighters rescue squirrel with head stuck in a tree in Austin, Texas. Watch
The image shows the firefighters rescuing the squirrel.(Facebook/@AustinFireDepartment)
The image shows the firefighters rescuing the squirrel.(Facebook/@AustinFireDepartment)
trending

Firefighters rescue squirrel with head stuck in a tree in Austin, Texas. Watch

The video of firefighters of Austin Fire Department rescuing the squirrel prompted people to share appreciative comments.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 12:28 PM IST

In today’s edition of animal rescue, here’s a tale of how firefighters rescued a squirrel which got its head stuck in a tree. Shared by Austin Fire Department on Facebook, a video shows how the officers helped the animal.

In the caption they explained that the animal somehow managed to get its head lodged in the knothole of a tree and was unable to free itself.

“Whether squirrels have a “reverse” gear remains a mystery, but said squirrel had found himself with his front half stuck inside the interior of the tree while his back half remained unprotected,” they added.

In the few following lines they explained how a concerned passerby contacted the department after seeing the animal in distress. They also explained how they freed the animal.

“Now, we’ve gotten lots of animals out of trees before, but this may be the first time we’ve literally gotten an animal OUT of a tree. And as you can see from the video, shot by Firefighter Austin Konopik, it was no easy feat. But Firefighter Steven Slaughter (that’s him, delicately handling the squirrel’s back half) would not be deterred; after a good two minutes of work, Steven and Firefighter Shane Burton managed to free the squirrel and send him on his way…we assume none the worse for wear since he didn’t stick around to offer so much as a ‘thank you’,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the share has received tons of appreciative comments.

“Great work,” wrote a Facebook user. “Way to go my heroes,” shared another. “Love this! Thanks for helping,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the rescue video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook video

Related Stories

A picture of Bella the dog stuck in the tyre. (Facebook/Falmouth Animal Control)
A picture of Bella the dog stuck in the tyre. (Facebook/Falmouth Animal Control)
trending

Dog got her head stuck in an old tyre. Rescuers use saw to free her safely

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 06:11 PM IST
The share has made many happy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP