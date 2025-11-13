'First such case in China': Man spends 5 crore on acid injections to get artificial 8-pack abs

A man from China has gone viral after claiming he spent nearly $560,000 (around ₹5 crore) on acid injections to achieve artificial eight-pack abs. The man, who goes by Andy Hao Tienan on social media, says the treatment has made him “the first such case in China”. Hao claimed that this acid makes up nearly 20% of his body.(Unsplash/Representational image)

Hao, a content creator with nearly 100,000 followers, is known for his beauty and fashion videos. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, he says that his body contains large amounts of hyaluronic acid, a substance naturally found in the body that helps joints move and keeps the skin moist.

Hao claimed that this acid makes up nearly 20% of his body. He also revealed that he has already completed 40% of his goal of injecting 10,000 doses, with the acid sculpted into the shape of abdominal muscles.

According to SCMP, a few months ago, Hao made headlines for injecting 40 doses into his shoulders, collarbones, chest and stomach. His latest round of injections, he claims, has successfully sculpted eight-pack abs without exercise.

Hao shared that he resorted to these procedures after being unable to achieve his “ideal physique” despite working out. “I totally agree that muscles do not grow on cowards,” he said. “But you have to understand, I have had so many injections. I am no coward any more. Could you dare to do the same?” he added.

He also revealed his plans to apply for a Guinness World Record for “the longest-lasting artificial abs made of hyaluronic acid” if his abs remain intact for three years. “I will do a live-stream cracking walnuts on my abs for everyone to see,” he said.

Separately, in a video posted in late October, nearly five months after one of the procedures, Hao said he was still satisfied with the results. He claimed the abs had not clumped or dissolved and insisted they now “look more natural and better over time”.

“Even the lines between the abs are still distinct, and they have not merged into a single lump,” he said.

(Also Read: Chinese man weighing 130 kg dies after gastric bypass surgery meant to impress girlfriend’s parents)

How did social media react?

The extreme cosmetic transformation has, however, triggered a heated conversation on Chinese social media.

One user wrote, “Is this really how rich people spend money? Four million could buy a lifetime supply of protein powder.”

Another joked, “You’d need to walk around shirtless every day, or the four million would be wasted.”