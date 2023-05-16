Fisherman in Hawaii luckily escapes as shark attacks his kayak. Watch scary video

A video of a man’s scary encounter with a shark was recently shared on YouTube. The video shows how the man used his leg to kick the shark that attacked his kayak. Posted on the official YouTube channel of Hawaii Nearshore Fishing, the video is fascinatingly scary to watch.

The video shows a shark attacking a fisherman's kayak in Hawaii.(YouTube@sharaguchi1)

“Noon on May 12, 2023. Windward side of Oahu. 55ft deep, less than 2 miles from shore. Heard a ‘whooshing’ sound, looked up and saw a wide brown thing on the side of the kayak. Thought it was a turtle at first. Happened so fast. Didn't realize I took my left foot out of the water to brace myself from impact and actually pushed the shark's head off with it. If you asked me to do that again, even without the shark, I don't think I'd have that flexibility. I actually only thought the shark rammed the kayak until I saw the video at home,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the scary video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 6.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several comments.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“Talk about a jump scare. So glad that you’re ok,” commented a YouTube user. “Holy crap!! I almost lost control of my bodily fluids and I wasn’t on that kayak!! Shocked, the kayak didn’t capsize. Glad the guy’s ok,” expressed another. “That’s insane. Happy that you’re safe,” posted a third. “Damn bro! Luckily he didn't flip you. Glad you’re ok!” shared a fourth. “I’m just wondering if you’ll continue to dangle your feet in the water after that scare?!?! That was a big shark, I’m shocked you didn’t capsize,” wrote a fifth.

